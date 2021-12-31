Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbon…
David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.Arrange…
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
Wil Davis worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Cafe & Bakery for most of his adult life. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 57 on Wednesday.
All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.