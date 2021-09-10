Ravens lose Edwards, Peters; sign RB Murray

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh described the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice.

"Gus made a cut — left-to-right cut — and landed wrong on his ankle, and the weight ended up going on his knee. Kind of a fluke deal," Harbaugh said. "Marcus was just kind of turning, pivoting on a turn — a basic turn that he makes dozens of times every single practice."

Baltimore's backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason. Running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a knee injury, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

Harbaugh said the team is disappointed for the injured players, but he also struck a defiant tone entering the season opener at Las Vegas on Monday night.

"The train's moving fast, and we're excited to go play Monday night," he said. "The game's going to go off at 5 o'clock Pacific time, and we're going to be there right on time. We won't be late."

Baltimore also put tight end Nick Boyle on IR on Friday. Harbaugh said that would be short-term IR. The Ravens terminated the contract of tackle Andre Smith.