Rays win 11th in a row, beat Toronto

Guerrero's second shot was a two-run drive in the eighth off Ryan Thompson to tie it at 5.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays, who played their final game at TD Ballpark. Toronto dropped seven of 10 on the final homestand and finished 10-11 at its spring training facility.

The Blue Jays will now relocate to Buffalo, New York, as COVID-19 restrictions in Canada prevent them from playing in Toronto.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo opted to have Trent Thornton start the game as an opener in front of the struggling Ross Stripling.

Thornton was on the verge of getting out of first scoreless but third baseman Santiago Espinal booted Margot's two-out grounder for an error. Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases and Taylor Walls forced home run on a free pass on a 3-2 pitch.

After Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing, Wendle made it 5-0 on his opposite-field drive to left.

Stripling entered in the second and gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings.

Gurriel Jr. had a second-inning homer, and Guerrero and Hernández went back-to-back off Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth to get the Blue Jays within 5-3.