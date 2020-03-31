Recipe | Apple Charlotte

One of the earliest published recipes of a fruit Charlotte was in 1824 in "The Virginia Housewife" by Mary Randolph.
“Stew any kind of fruit, and season it in any way you like best; fry some slices of bread in butter, put them while hot, in the bottom and round the sides of a dish which has been rubbed with butter, put in your fruit, and lay slices of bread on top; bake it a few minutes, turn it carefully into another dish, sprinkle on some powdered sugar, and glaze it with a salamander.”
While a true Apple Charlotte might be daunting for the home cook, this rustic tart is simple and mimics the flavors of the French Charlotte.
Rustic Apple and Pear Tart
Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: 30-40 minutes
Ingredients
3 baking apples
2 pears
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon allspice
1 9-inch pie crust
2 tablespoons of butter, melted
Directions
Preheat your oven to 375º F. Peel, core, and dice the apples and pears and place them in a saucepan with the brown sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice and cook over medium heat for 12-15 minutes. The apples should be tender and the water should have cooked down to thicken the fruit mixture.
While the fruit is cooking, prepare the pie crust by placing it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
Spoon the cooked fruit into the center of the pie shell. Gently fold the pie crust up over the outer edge of the fruit mixture so you can still see the fruit. Brush the top edges of the pie crust with the melted butter. Bake the tart for 10-15 minutes until the crust is golden. Let the tart cool before serving.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!