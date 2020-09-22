Recipe | Apple Strudel with Vanilla Cream Sauce

Yield: 6-8 servings
Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Ingredients
For the strudel dough:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 egg
2 tablespoons melted butter (to brush the dough)
For the strudel filling:
6 Granny Smith apples
1/2 cup raisins soaked in 1/4 cup rum (optional)
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 cup dried breadcrumbs
5 tablespoons butter, melted
For the Vanilla Cream Sauce:
1 cup milk
1 cup whipping cream
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
To prepare the dough: Place the flour, salt, water, oil and egg into a mixing bowl and knead for about 8 minutes. This will help create necessary elasticity. Turn the dough out into an oiled bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
To prepare the filling: Peel, core and chop the apples. Place them into a mixing bowl and add the rum-soaked raisins, sugar and cinnamon and stir to coat the apples. Set these aside. Combine the breadcrumbs and melted butter and set aside.
To make the strudel: Roll the dough out so you can fill it. To make this easy, use a clean muslin (flour-sack) dish towel. Lay the towel flat onto a counter and sprinkle it with flour. Place the dough in the center and begin rolling it into a rectangle. Once it is as thin as you can roll it, use your hands to work under the dough and pull it thinner. Brush the dough with 2 tablespoons of melted butter.
Spread the breadcrumbs evenly over the dough, leaving about 1 inch of space at the edges. Top this layer with the apple mixture. Using the towel as a helper, turn the edges of the dough up and over the outer edge of the filling. This will help seal the strudel. Starting at one end, carefully roll the strudel by lifting the towel away from you to begin the first fold. Continue to use the towel to help roll the strudel. Bake the strudel in a 375°F oven for 20 minutes or until the strudel crust is nicely browned.
To make the sauce: Heat the milk, cream and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat until it comes to a low boil. While the milk is coming to a boil, whisk together the egg yolks, remaining sugar and vanilla in a separate bowl. Temper the egg mixture by slowly whisking in about 2 tablespoons of the warm milk mixture. This will prevent the eggs from cooking and scrambling. Once the egg mixture is warm, add it to the milk and sugar mixture. Whisking continuously, cook the sauce until it thickens. Strain the sauce in a mesh sieve into a bowl that is sitting in an ice bath. This will help cool the sauce to stop the cooking process.
Serve a slice of strudel warm with the vanilla custard sauce.
