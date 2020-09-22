Recipe | Apple Strudel with Vanilla Cream Sauce

Directions

To prepare the dough: Place the flour, salt, water, oil and egg into a mixing bowl and knead for about 8 minutes. This will help create necessary elasticity. Turn the dough out into an oiled bowl, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

To prepare the filling: Peel, core and chop the apples. Place them into a mixing bowl and add the rum-soaked raisins, sugar and cinnamon and stir to coat the apples. Set these aside. Combine the breadcrumbs and melted butter and set aside.

To make the strudel: Roll the dough out so you can fill it. To make this easy, use a clean muslin (flour-sack) dish towel. Lay the towel flat onto a counter and sprinkle it with flour. Place the dough in the center and begin rolling it into a rectangle. Once it is as thin as you can roll it, use your hands to work under the dough and pull it thinner. Brush the dough with 2 tablespoons of melted butter.