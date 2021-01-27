Recipe | Back-of-the-Box Chocolate Cake

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by spraying with cooking spray or greasing them with butter and dusting them with flour. Set these aside.

Combine the cocoa powder and boiling water to create a smooth paste. Set it aside to cool slightly.

Using an electric mixer with the beater attachment, cream together the sugar and shortening in the mixing bowl until it becomes light and fluffy. Add the eggs and vanilla and continue to beat until the eggs are incorporated into the creamed ingredients.

In a separate mixing bowl, add the flour, baking soda and salt. To best incorporate these ingredients, sift them through a sifter or fine mesh strainer as you are placing them into the bowl. Alternate adding the flour and buttermilk to the wet ingredients while the mixer is on.

Beat the cooled cocoa paste into the cake batter until everything is well incorporated. Pour the batter into your prepared cake pans and bake for 35 minutes or until the cakes are set in the center. Let the finished cakes cool before removing them from the cake pans.

To make the frosting, combine all of the frosting ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat them together until smooth. This will be enough to frost a 2-layer cake.

— Niki Davis

