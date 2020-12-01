Recipe | Baked Brie with Rosemary Honey

Ingredients

Directions

To make the honey, place the rosemary leaves in the bottom of a saucepan and crush them to release the oils. Pour the honey over the rosemary and place the saucepan over low heat for about 10 minutes. Gently stir the honey and rosemary while it is heating. Once the honey is hot and you can smell the rosemary, remove the saucepan from the heat. If you wish to remove the rosemary, carefully pour the honey through a strainer into a mason jar. If not, simply pour the honey into a mason jar. Leaving the rosemary will result in stronger flavor. Let the honey cool to room temperature.