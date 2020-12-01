Recipe | Baked Brie with Rosemary Honey

Yield: 1 Brie wheel
Time: 30-40 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup fresh rosemary leaves
1 cup local honey
1 8-ounce Brie wheel
¼ cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Directions
To make the honey, place the rosemary leaves in the bottom of a saucepan and crush them to release the oils. Pour the honey over the rosemary and place the saucepan over low heat for about 10 minutes. Gently stir the honey and rosemary while it is heating. Once the honey is hot and you can smell the rosemary, remove the saucepan from the heat. If you wish to remove the rosemary, carefully pour the honey through a strainer into a mason jar. If not, simply pour the honey into a mason jar. Leaving the rosemary will result in stronger flavor. Let the honey cool to room temperature.
While the honey is cooling, bake the Brie in a preheated 350°F oven. Remove the Brie from its packaging, leaving the rind intact. Place the Brie on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes or until melted through. Do not pierce the rind while baking. A gentle touch to the top of the Brie wheel will indicate if it has melted — it will feel very soft to the touch.
Once the Brie is finished, carefully remove it from the parchment paper onto a serving platter or board. You may leave it on the parchment for a rustic appearance. Simply crumble the parchment up so it forms a type of bowl around the Brie wheel.
Drizzle rosemary honey on top of the Brie and sprinkle the chopped nuts over the honey. Store the remaining honey at room temperature for 24 hours or refrigerate. Garnish the Brie with fresh rosemary sprigs and serve it immediately with crackers or crostini.
— Niki Davis
