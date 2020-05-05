Recipe | Baked Stuffed Tomatoes

The original recipe used by Abigail Fillmore did not include cheese, but we think the addition makes this dish even better and more kid-friendly. The cheese also adds a bit of protein.

Yield: 6 servings

Time: About 40 minutes

Ingredients

6 fresh ripe tomatoes of equal size

1½ cups Italian breadcrumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons softened butter

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. To prepare the tomatoes, cut the top half-inch off of the tomato. Using a small knife, carefully cut around the inside of the tomato using the point at which the pulp connects to the outer wall of the tomato as a guide. With a grapefruit spoon, carefully scoop out the center of the tomato until you have a hollow shell. Chop the removed tomato and set aside. Place the tomatoes upside down on a paper-towel lined tray to drain.

While the tomatoes are draining, prepare the stuffing. In a large bowl, mix together the chopped tomato, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese and butter. Sprinkle the insides of each tomato with salt and pepper and fill with the stuffing. Place the tomatoes into a baking dish and bake for 20 minutes. Top the tomatoes with mozzarella cheese and bake for another 10 minutes or until the tomatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and slightly golden. Serve warm.

