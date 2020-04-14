Recipe | Beef Stew

Ingredients

Directions

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Toss the beef in the flour and brown in the melted butter. Add the onion and thyme and cook until the onion is soft. Whisk in the tomato soup, beef stock, and Worcestershire sauce. Add the carrots and potatoes. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cook on low for one hour or until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Serve with crusty bread.