Recipe | Beef Stew
0 comments

Recipe | Beef Stew

  • 0
Traditional beef goulash - Boeuf bourguigno.Stew meat with vegetables
GETTY IMAGES

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 pound beef stew meat

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed tomato soup

1 soup-can beef stock or water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 carrots, chopped

3 medium potatoes, chopped

Directions

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Toss the beef in the flour and brown in the melted butter. Add the onion and thyme and cook until the onion is soft. Whisk in the tomato soup, beef stock, and Worcestershire sauce. Add the carrots and potatoes. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to low. Cook on low for one hour or until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Serve with crusty bread.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News