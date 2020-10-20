Recipe | Black Bean Hummus

Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup tahini
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons puréed garlic
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
1 teaspoon cumin
Directions
Place the tahini, olive oil, lime juice and garlic cloves in a food processor and blend until smooth, 2-3 minutes. Add the black beans, salt, and spices and continue to blend until it reaches your desired consistency. This will take an additional 3-4 minutes.
— Niki Davis
