 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Black Bean Hummus
0 comments

Recipe | Black Bean Hummus

  • 0
black bean hummus
Niki Davis, For The Southern

Yield: About 2 cups

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons puréed garlic

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

Directions

Place the tahini, olive oil, lime juice and garlic cloves in a food processor and blend until smooth, 2-3 minutes. Add the black beans, salt, and spices and continue to blend until it reaches your desired consistency. This will take an additional 3-4 minutes.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News