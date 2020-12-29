Recipe | Blue Cheese Dressing

This creamy blue cheese dressing can be refrigerated for up to a month in a sealed container. Use it over salads or in place or mayonnaise when making egg or chicken salads for sandwiches.
Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
½ cup whole milk or half-and-half
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions
Place the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, milk and lemon juice in your blender, cover with the lid, and blend until smooth. Pour the dressing into a mixing bowl and gently stir in the crumbled blue cheese. Place the dressing in a mason jar, seal, and refrigerate.
— Niki Davis