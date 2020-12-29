 Skip to main content
Recipe | Blue Cheese Dressing
Recipe | Blue Cheese Dressing

This creamy blue cheese dressing can be refrigerated for up to a month in a sealed container. Use it over salads or in place or mayonnaise when making egg or chicken salads for sandwiches.

Yield: About 2 cups

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

½ cup whole milk or half-and-half

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

Directions

Place the cream cheese, Greek yogurt, milk and lemon juice in your blender, cover with the lid, and blend until smooth. Pour the dressing into a mixing bowl and gently stir in the crumbled blue cheese. Place the dressing in a mason jar, seal, and refrigerate.

— Niki Davis

