Recipe | Bread-Dipping Oil

Dipping bread in olive oil is common in America, but not something that Europeans do. Extra virgin olive oil is expensive and dipping can be messy. Instead, Italians make bruschetta or, if you’re in Tuscany, fettunta.

This makes enough for 2 people to enjoy as an appetizer. Enjoy it with Italian or crusty French bread.

Yield: ½ cup

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan

Directions

In a mixing bowl, stir together the olive oil, herbs and spice, salt, and lemon juice. Divide the dipping oil into individual serving dishes and sprinkle equal amounts of Parmesan cheese on top before serving.

— Niki Davis

