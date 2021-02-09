 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Bread-Dipping Oil
0 comments

Recipe | Bread-Dipping Oil

  • 0
The bread dipped in olive oil with herbs and spices
Getty Images

Dipping bread in olive oil is common in America, but not something that Europeans do. Extra virgin olive oil is expensive and dipping can be messy. Instead, Italians make bruschetta or, if you’re in Tuscany, fettunta. 

This makes enough for 2 people to enjoy as an appetizer. Enjoy it with Italian or crusty French bread.

Yield: ½ cup

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan

Directions

In a mixing bowl, stir together the olive oil, herbs and spice, salt, and lemon juice. Divide the dipping oil into individual serving dishes and sprinkle equal amounts of Parmesan cheese on top before serving.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News