Recipe | Bruschetta (Tuscan Fettunta)

Americans think of bruschetta as tomato-topped bread served as an appetizer. Bruschetta refers to grilled bread … the tomato relish is simply the topping. Bruschetta can be topped with many items.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
4 large slices of Italian or country-style bread
2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon coarse salt
Directions
Toast the bread under a broiler or on a grill. Once the bread is toasted and is still hot, rub each slice with a garlic half. Place the bread slices and remaining garlic on a serving plate and drizzle the extra virgin olive oil over the bread. Sprinkle the coarse salt over the bread before serving. Serve warm.
— Niki Davis