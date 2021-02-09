 Skip to main content
Recipe | Bruschetta (Tuscan Fettunta)
Bruschetta (Tuscan Fettunta)

Garlic toast toasted panini
Americans think of bruschetta as tomato-topped bread served as an appetizer. Bruschetta refers to grilled bread … the tomato relish is simply the topping. Bruschetta can be topped with many items.

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

4 large slices of Italian or country-style bread

2 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Directions

Toast the bread under a broiler or on a grill. Once the bread is toasted and is still hot, rub each slice with a garlic half. Place the bread slices and remaining garlic on a serving plate and drizzle the extra virgin olive oil over the bread. Sprinkle the coarse salt over the bread before serving. Serve warm.

— Niki Davis

