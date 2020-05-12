Recipe | Buttered Almond Rice

This rice can be made ahead and kept in the refrigerator through the week to use with various meals.
Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup long-grain rice
¼ cup butter
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
½ cup fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup sliced almonds
Directions
Preheat your oven to 325°F. Combine the salt and water in a saucepan and bring to a low boil over medium heat. Place the rice in a different pot, then pour the boiling water over the rice, cover, and let it stand for 30 minutes. Rinse the rice with cold water and drain well. Melt the butter in a skillet and add the cooked rice. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently so the rice does not burn and is well-coated with the butter. Stir in the garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Put the rice into a 1.5-quart baking dish and pour the chicken broth over it. Cover the baking dish and bake for 35 minutes. Remove the cover and fluff the rice with a fork while incorporating the parsley and almonds. Bake uncovered for 10 more minutes.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!