 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Caramel Dessert Fondue
0 comments

Recipe | Caramel Dessert Fondue

  • 0

Yield: 6-8 Servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 package (15 ounces) vanilla caramels, unwrapped

1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ingredients

Using a double boiler, melt together the caramels and milk over medium heat. Stir the mixture as it is melting to prevent it from burning. Stir in the salt once all of the caramels have melted. Transfer the caramel fondue to a fondue pot or small chafing dish.

Suggested dippers: French toast sticks, shortbread cookies, strawberries, apples, bananas, marshmallows.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News