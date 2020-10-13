Recipe | Caramel Dessert Fondue

Yield: 6-8 Servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 package (15 ounces) vanilla caramels, unwrapped
1/3 cup whole milk
1/4 teaspoon salt
Ingredients
Using a double boiler, melt together the caramels and milk over medium heat. Stir the mixture as it is melting to prevent it from burning. Stir in the salt once all of the caramels have melted. Transfer the caramel fondue to a fondue pot or small chafing dish.
Suggested dippers: French toast sticks, shortbread cookies, strawberries, apples, bananas, marshmallows.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!