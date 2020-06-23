Recipe | Celery and Apple Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Yield: 4 servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
6 stalks celery hearts
2 sweet apples
2 cups chopped leaf lettuce
½ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup creamy lemon dressing (recipe follows)
Directions
Thinly slice the celery on the bias and place in a mixing bowl. Core and slice the apple into thin strips and add to the celery. Add the lettuce and chopped pecans and toss to combine. Dress or toss the vegetables with creamy lemon dressing.
Creamy Lemon Dressing
Yield: 1 and ¼ cups dressing
Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup lemon-infused olive oil
½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
Directions
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, lemon zest, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Drizzle the olive oil into the lemon mixture while whisking to ensure the dressing emulsifies. Add the sour cream and whisk until the dressing is well combined. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before using.
— Niki Davis
