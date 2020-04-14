Recipe | Cheesy Tuna Casserole
Recipe | Cheesy Tuna Casserole

  • 0
Tuna casserole
Yield: 6-8 servings

Time: About 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound macaroni, cooked and drained

1 can (10.5 ounces) cream of celery soup

½ cup milk

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup frozen peas

2 cans (5 ounces each) tuna, drained and flaked

15 butter crackers, crushed

2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large pan, combine soup, milk and cheese, and warm until the cheese is melted. Add the cooked pasta, peas and tuna and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to a casserole dish and set aside. In a small mixing bowl, combine the butter crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle the cracker mixture on top of the tuna casserole. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is a golden brown.

— Niki Davis

