Recipe | Cheesy Tuna Casserole

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large pan, combine soup, milk and cheese, and warm until the cheese is melted. Add the cooked pasta, peas and tuna and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture to a casserole dish and set aside. In a small mixing bowl, combine the butter crackers and melted butter. Sprinkle the cracker mixture on top of the tuna casserole. Bake for 30 minutes or until the top is a golden brown.