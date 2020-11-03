 Skip to main content
Recipe | Chocolate Fudge
Recipe | Chocolate Fudge

On July 14, 1982, a new version of Mamie’s fudge appeared in a syndicated recipe column printed in The Southern Illinoisan. The original recipe had been halved to account for higher costs of ingredients at the time. Below is an adaptation that can be doubled to yield 5 pounds.

Yield: 2 1/2 pounds of fudge

Time: 3 hours, includes time for chilling

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

6 ounces evaporated milk

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 jar (7 ounces) marshmallow cream

6 ounces sweet baking chocolate, cut into small pieces

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts

Directions

Butter an 8 x 8 x 2-inch pan. Melt the sugar, evaporated milk, butter, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring this to a boil while constantly stirring the ingredients. Boil for five minutes while stirring before removing the pan from the heat.

Stir in the chocolate and marshmallow cream. Continue to stir vigorously until the chocolate is melted and the fudge is a uniform color. Stir in the walnuts and pour the fudge into the prepared pan. Chill for two to three hours before cutting the fudge into 1-inch pieces.

— Niki Davis

