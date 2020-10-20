 Skip to main content
Recipe | Classic Hummus
Recipe | Classic Hummus

Classic hummus
Niki Davis, For The Southern

Yield: About 2 cups

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons puréed garlic

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup water

Directions

Place the tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic cloves in a food processor and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas and salt and pulse until smooth and then blend while slowly adding the water until the hummus reaches your desired consistency. This will take another minute more.

— Niki Davis

