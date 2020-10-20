Recipe | Classic Hummus

Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup tahini
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons puréed garlic
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
1 teaspoon salt
¼ cup water
Directions
Place the tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic cloves in a food processor and blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the chickpeas and salt and pulse until smooth and then blend while slowly adding the water until the hummus reaches your desired consistency. This will take another minute more.
— Niki Davis
