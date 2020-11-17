Recipe | Classic Spritz Cookies

Yield: About 7 dozen cookies

Time: About 1 1/2 hours including time to press the cookies

Ingredients

3 sticks butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3½ cups all purpose flour

Directions

Heat your oven to 375°F. Use an electric mixer on medium speed to cream together the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Add the flour one cup at a time while the mixer is on low speed. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl as necessary. Continue to mix until the dough just comes together.

Before you fill the cookie press with dough, select the disk that you would like to use and assemble the cookie press following directions for your specific press. Pack the dough into the cooking press using a silicone spatula. Secure the top onto the cookie press and use the plunger to compress the dough toward the bottom. Press cookies onto a parchment-covered cookie sheet, approximately 1 inch apart.