Recipe | Classic Spritz Cookies

Yield: About 7 dozen cookies
Time: About 1 1/2 hours including time to press the cookies
Ingredients
3 sticks butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3½ cups all purpose flour
Directions
Heat your oven to 375°F. Use an electric mixer on medium speed to cream together the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Mix in the egg and vanilla. Add the flour one cup at a time while the mixer is on low speed. Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl as necessary. Continue to mix until the dough just comes together.
Before you fill the cookie press with dough, select the disk that you would like to use and assemble the cookie press following directions for your specific press. Pack the dough into the cooking press using a silicone spatula. Secure the top onto the cookie press and use the plunger to compress the dough toward the bottom. Press cookies onto a parchment-covered cookie sheet, approximately 1 inch apart.
To release the cookie from the press, twist the cookie press and lift it straight up and away from the cookie dough. Decorate your cookies with colored sugar or sprinkles as desired. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges are just lightly golden. Let the cookies rest on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes then remove to a cooling rack.
— Niki Davis
