Recipe | Classic Swiss Fondue

Yield: 6-8 servings
Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 clove garlic, peeled
1 cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon lemon juice
3 cups shredded Swiss cheese
1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
Directions
Rub the garlic clove over the bottom and sides of a heavy saucepan. Pour the white wine and lemon juice into the pan and place the pan over medium heat. Warm the liquid to a low simmer — do not let it come to a complete boil.
As the liquid is warming, in a mixing bowl, toss the cheese with the cornstarch. Slowly stir the cheese into the liquid one handful at a time. Let the cheese melt before adding another handful. This will help alleviate any clumping that might occur. Continue stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to stretch as you pull a spoon through it. Transfer the cheese fondue to a fondue pot or small chafing dish.
Suggested dippers: Pretzels, raw vegetables, roasted baby potatoes mushrooms, cooked shrimp, cooked bratwurst bites, olives, pearl onions.
— Niki Davis
