Recipe | Classic Swiss Fondue

Ingredients

Directions

Rub the garlic clove over the bottom and sides of a heavy saucepan. Pour the white wine and lemon juice into the pan and place the pan over medium heat. Warm the liquid to a low simmer — do not let it come to a complete boil.

As the liquid is warming, in a mixing bowl, toss the cheese with the cornstarch. Slowly stir the cheese into the liquid one handful at a time. Let the cheese melt before adding another handful. This will help alleviate any clumping that might occur. Continue stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to stretch as you pull a spoon through it. Transfer the cheese fondue to a fondue pot or small chafing dish.