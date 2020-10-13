 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Classic Swiss Fondue
0 comments

Recipe | Classic Swiss Fondue

  • 0

Yield: 6-8 servings

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

Directions

Rub the garlic clove over the bottom and sides of a heavy saucepan. Pour the white wine and lemon juice into the pan and place the pan over medium heat. Warm the liquid to a low simmer — do not let it come to a complete boil.

As the liquid is warming, in a mixing bowl, toss the cheese with the cornstarch. Slowly stir the cheese into the liquid one handful at a time. Let the cheese melt before adding another handful. This will help alleviate any clumping that might occur. Continue stirring until the mixture thickens and begins to stretch as you pull a spoon through it. Transfer the cheese fondue to a fondue pot or small chafing dish.

Suggested dippers: Pretzels, raw vegetables, roasted baby potatoes mushrooms, cooked shrimp, cooked bratwurst bites, olives, pearl onions.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News