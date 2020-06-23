Recipe | Cream of Celery Soup
This recipe was adapted from the 1932 American Home Cookbook

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 celery head, cleaned and chopped

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons flour

1 pint chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup half and half

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

Directions

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Sauté the celery and onion for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the flour and cook until the vegetables are coated, then stir in the chicken stock. Let the mixture simmer on low until the vegetables are soft. Using an immersion blender, carefully purée the soup. Alternatively, you can use a blender but will need to transfer the blended soup back to the pot. Stir in the half and half, salt, pepper, and nutmeg and simmer on low for an additional 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh-chopped celery or green onions if desired.

— Niki Davis

