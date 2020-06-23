Recipe | Cream of Celery Soup

Ingredients

Directions

Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. Sauté the celery and onion for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the flour and cook until the vegetables are coated, then stir in the chicken stock. Let the mixture simmer on low until the vegetables are soft. Using an immersion blender, carefully purée the soup. Alternatively, you can use a blender but will need to transfer the blended soup back to the pot. Stir in the half and half, salt, pepper, and nutmeg and simmer on low for an additional 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh-chopped celery or green onions if desired.