Recipe | Creamy Asparagus Soup

Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: About 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter
½ pound asparagus, chopped
½ yellow onion, chopped
3 cups chicken stock
3 sprigs fresh thyme
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 cup half and half
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
Directions
Melt the butter in a dutch oven over medium heat. Place the asparagus and onion in the pot and sauté until the onions begin to turn translucent. Add the fresh herbs and sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the mixture to a rolling boil, then turn the heat down so the soup is just simmering. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are very tender. Turn the heat to low, then use an immersion blender to puree the soup until it is very smooth. Stir in the half and half and season with the salt and pepper. Serve warm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!