Recipe | Creamy Asparagus Soup

Ingredients

Directions

Melt the butter in a dutch oven over medium heat. Place the asparagus and onion in the pot and sauté until the onions begin to turn translucent. Add the fresh herbs and sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes. Pour in the chicken stock and bring the mixture to a rolling boil, then turn the heat down so the soup is just simmering. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are very tender. Turn the heat to low, then use an immersion blender to puree the soup until it is very smooth. Stir in the half and half and season with the salt and pepper. Serve warm.