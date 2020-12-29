Recipe | Creamy Fresh Herb Dressing

This dressing goes well with vegetable salads as well as pasta and potato salads. You can substitute the fresh herbs for 1 teaspoon of dried herbs.
Yield: 2 cups
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup mayonnaise
½ cup Greek yogurt
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon each fresh thyme, basil, dill
½ teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder, white pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan
Directions
Whisk together all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pour into a mason jar, seal, and refrigerate. This dressing will keep for about 2 weeks when sealed and chilled.
— Niki Davis