Recipe | Creamy Fresh Herb Dressing
Recipe | Creamy Fresh Herb Dressing

This dressing goes well with vegetable salads as well as pasta and potato salads. You can substitute the fresh herbs for 1 teaspoon of dried herbs.

Yield: 2 cups

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ cup Greek yogurt

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon each fresh thyme, basil, dill

½ teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder, white pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Directions

Whisk together all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pour into a mason jar, seal, and refrigerate. This dressing will keep for about 2 weeks when sealed and chilled.

— Niki Davis

