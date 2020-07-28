Recipe | Creole Purple Hull Peas

The Instant Pot (or other electric pressure cooker) makes this an easy weeknight dinner. If you cannot find andouille sausage, any smoked sausage will work. Add a pan of cornbread and you have the perfect Creole-inspired meal.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Time: About 40 minutes (includes time to build pressure)
Ingredients
2 slices bacon, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped green bell pepper
2 cups chicken broth
2 cups fresh purple hull peas
1 cup chopped tomato
1 package (1 pound) andouille or smoked sausage
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
2 teaspoons Creole seasoning
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions
Using the sauté setting on your Instant Pot, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and fry it until it is crispy. Remove the bacon to use as a topping for your peas, but leave the bacon grease in the pot.
Sauté the onion and green pepper until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the chicken broth, peas, tomatoes, sausage, spices and Worcestershire sauce. Continue using the sauté setting and bring all the ingredients to a boil. At this point, turn off the Instant Pot and place the lid on it, making sure the pressure release valve is set to the sealed position.
Use the manual setting and set the time for 5 minutes. When the 5 minutes has passed, naturally release the pressure (this will take 10-15 minutes). Move the valve to the vent position to unlock the lid, then carefully open the pot, stir the ingredients, taste and add additional spices if necessary. Serve with a topping of crisp bacon pieces.
— Niki Davis
