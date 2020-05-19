Recipe | Drop Biscuits for Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425°F. In a food processor, pulse together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles crumbs. Slowly pour in the milk and continue pulsing until the dough comes together. Using a medium (#40) or large (#20) cookie scoop, scoop the dough out and place on a prepared baking sheet pan. Sprinkle additional sugar on top of each drop biscuit if desired. Bake for 11-14 minutes — longer for larger biscuits — or until the tops are slightly golden. Serve topped with macerated strawberries, ice cream and whipped cream.