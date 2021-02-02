Recipe | Dutch Apple Butter

This recipe was adapted from the 1935 “The Pennsylvania Dutch and Their Cookery” by J. George Frederick. The largest change from the original recipe is the yield, which was near 3 gallons. The amount of sugar has also been reduced by half.

Ingredients

Directions

Boil the cider for 20 minutes in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. While the cider is boiling, peel, core, and quarter the apples and place them in the stockpot with the cider. Continue cooking until the apples are soft, about 20 more minutes. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the sugar, allspice, cinnamon and clove to the apples and cook until the combination becomes thick. This will take about an hour. Stir the apple butter frequently during cooking to prevent it from burning on the bottom. Stirring also helps break the apples into a paste-like consistency of apple butter.