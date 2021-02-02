Recipe | Dutch Apple Butter

This recipe was adapted from the 1935 “The Pennsylvania Dutch and Their Cookery” by J. George Frederick. The largest change from the original recipe is the yield, which was near 3 gallons. The amount of sugar has also been reduced by half.
Yield: 10 half-pint jars
Time: About 3 hours
Ingredients
2 quarts apple cider
5 pounds apples
2 cups granulated sugar
1 tablespoon ground allspice
1 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1 tablespoon ground clove
Directions
Boil the cider for 20 minutes in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. While the cider is boiling, peel, core, and quarter the apples and place them in the stockpot with the cider. Continue cooking until the apples are soft, about 20 more minutes. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the sugar, allspice, cinnamon and clove to the apples and cook until the combination becomes thick. This will take about an hour. Stir the apple butter frequently during cooking to prevent it from burning on the bottom. Stirring also helps break the apples into a paste-like consistency of apple butter.
To process the apple butter, ladle it into hot sterilized mason jars, leaving ¼-inch headspace. Secure the metal lids and bands and process in a boiling water bath for 5 minutes. Alternatively, you can freeze the apple butter after the mason jars cool (do not process in the water bath). Leave about 1 inch of headspace at the tops of the jars to allow the apple butter to expand in the freezer. You can also refrigerate the apple butter in similar containers for up to 2 weeks.
— Niki Davis