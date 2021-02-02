Recipe | Dutch Potato Chowder

In a frying pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook this until the flour is a golden brown, whisking constantly to prevent it from scorching. When the roux is a light brown color, whisk in the chicken stock to create a thick paste. Transfer this to the potatoes and stir everything together to combine, taking care not to break the potatoes up too much. If the chowder is too thick, add chicken stock by the half-cup until you research your desired consistency. Season with the salt, pepper, and parsley before serving with crusty bread and apple butter.