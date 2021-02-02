Recipe | Dutch Potato Chowder

This recipe was adapted from the 1935 “The Pennsylvania Dutch and Their Cookery” by J. George Frederick. This chowder is prepared in a traditional manner with limited ingredients. Herbs and spices were not available to the Pennsylvania Dutch and they relied heavily on brown butter, fats and salt for flavor. The potatoes are cooked first in salted water, which adds flavor to the potatoes directly. The starch from the water helps thicken the chowder. Modern cooking methods typically use a single pot to prepare soup or chowder.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
5 Yukon gold potatoes (about 1.5 pounds)
2 tablespoons butter
5 tablespoons flour
1 pint chicken stock
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon dried parsley
Directions
Peel (optional) and dice the potatoes then place them in a soup pot with one quart of salted water. Bring the potatoes to a boil and cook them until they are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Do not drain the potatoes when they are done.
In a frying pan, melt the butter and stir in the flour to make a roux. Cook this until the flour is a golden brown, whisking constantly to prevent it from scorching. When the roux is a light brown color, whisk in the chicken stock to create a thick paste. Transfer this to the potatoes and stir everything together to combine, taking care not to break the potatoes up too much. If the chowder is too thick, add chicken stock by the half-cup until you research your desired consistency. Season with the salt, pepper, and parsley before serving with crusty bread and apple butter.
— Niki Davis