Recipe | Easy Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe | Easy Scalloped Potatoes

Potatoes Au Gratin
Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Ingredients

1can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream soup of choice

½ cup milk

¼ teaspoon black pepper

4 cups thinly sliced potatoes

1 small onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon butter

¼ teaspoon paprika

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Blend soup, milk, and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Prepare a 2-quart casserole dish by spraying with cooking spray. Arrange alternate layers of sliced potato, onion, and sauce. Sprinkle the top layer with paprika. Cover and bake for one hour. Uncover and bake 15 minutes more or until the top is a golden brown.

— Niki Davis

