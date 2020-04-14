Recipe | Easy Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Blend soup, milk, and pepper together in a mixing bowl. Prepare a 2-quart casserole dish by spraying with cooking spray. Arrange alternate layers of sliced potato, onion, and sauce. Sprinkle the top layer with paprika. Cover and bake for one hour. Uncover and bake 15 minutes more or until the top is a golden brown.