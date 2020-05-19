Recipe | Easy Strawberry Ice Cream
Yield: 1 quart

Time: About 2 hours

Ingredients

1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled

⅓ cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 cups whipped cream

Directions

Place the strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture through a mesh strainer to remove the seeds and any pulp. Pour the strained mixture into a mixing bowl and gently fold in the whipped cream. Place in a freezer-safe container, cover, and freeze until firm — a minimum of two hours.

— Niki Davis

