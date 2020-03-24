Recipe: Easygoing paella

Ingredients

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a paella pan or heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and chorizo and cook until the chicken is lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the onion, bell pepper, and garlic and cook until the vegetables are soft, about 3 minutes. Add the remaining oil and the rice and stir gently to coat the rice with the oil. Add the saffron and the chicken stock and stir well. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer until the liquid is absorbed, 15-18 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure the rice cooks evenly. Add the peas near the end of the cooking so they heat through.