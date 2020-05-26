Recipe | Elsie’s Custard Pie
0 comments

Recipe | Elsie’s Custard Pie

  • 0
Slice Of Custard Pie with Raspberries
Getty Images

Inspired by Elsie the Spokes-cow

Yield: 1 pie

Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 9-inch pastry shell

⅔ cup sweetened condensed milk

2 cups hot water

3 eggs, slightly beaten

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Nutmeg

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and hot water. Pour this mixture gradually over the eggs and stir in the salt and vanilla. Pour the mixture into the pastry shell. Grate nutmeg over the top. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F and bake for 25 more minutes or until the custard is set.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News