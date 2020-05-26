Recipe | Elsie’s Custard Pie

Inspired by Elsie the Spokes-cow
Yield: 1 pie
Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 9-inch pastry shell
⅔ cup sweetened condensed milk
2 cups hot water
3 eggs, slightly beaten
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
Nutmeg
Directions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk and hot water. Pour this mixture gradually over the eggs and stir in the salt and vanilla. Pour the mixture into the pastry shell. Grate nutmeg over the top. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°F and bake for 25 more minutes or until the custard is set.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!