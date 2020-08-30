 Skip to main content
Recipe | Gedämpftes Kraut (Steamed Cabbage)
braised cabbage.JPG
NIKI DAVIS

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Time: About 40 minutes

Note: Yield and cooking time will vary based on the size and density of your head of cabbage

Ingredients

3 tablespoons bacon drippings or butter

1 cup diced onion

8 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 medium cabbage)

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup water

¼ cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoon sugar

Directions

Melt the bacon dripping or butter in a deep skillet or pot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until just tender — about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage to the pan in an even layer, then sprinkle the cabbage with salt. Pour the water over the cabbage, cover the pan and let cook for about 15 minutes. The cabbage will reduce in bulk as it cooks.

While the cabbage is cooking, whisk together the cider vinegar and sugar, then add it to the cabbage, stirring to combine. Cook the cabbage for another 15 to 20 minutes or until it is done to your liking. Stir the cabbage one last time before serving.

— Niki Davis

