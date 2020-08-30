Recipe | Gedämpftes Kraut (Steamed Cabbage)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Time: About 40 minutes

Note: Yield and cooking time will vary based on the size and density of your head of cabbage

Ingredients

3 tablespoons bacon drippings or butter

1 cup diced onion

8 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 medium cabbage)

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup water

¼ cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoon sugar

Directions

Melt the bacon dripping or butter in a deep skillet or pot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until just tender — about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage to the pan in an even layer, then sprinkle the cabbage with salt. Pour the water over the cabbage, cover the pan and let cook for about 15 minutes. The cabbage will reduce in bulk as it cooks.