Recipe | Grandma’s Million-dollar Pie
0 comments

Recipe | Grandma’s Million-dollar Pie

  • 0

Yield: 1 pie

Time: About two hours

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 brick (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained

½ cup lemon juice

1 tub (8 ounces) whipped topping

½ cup crushed pecans

½ cup coconut flakes

1 10-inch graham cracker pie crust

Directions

Using an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, blend together the sweetened condensed milk, cream cheese, pineapple and lemon juice. The mixture should begin to thicken a bit. Remove the mixer bowl and use a spatula to fold in the whipped topping, nuts and coconut flakes. Pour the mixture into the pie crust, cover, and refrigerate for about two hours or until the pie sets up. Pies can be made ahead and frozen. Thaw completely in the refrigerator before serving.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News