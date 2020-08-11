Recipe | Greek Peasant Salad with Mint Dressing

The perfect Peasant Salad is made with big chunks of vegetables. The dressing is tangy and a big piece of Feta cheese makes it perfect.
Ingredients for Dressing
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup water
Juice and zest from 1 lemon
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ cup sugar
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon crushed garlic
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
2 teaspoons chopped fresh Greek oregano
Ingredients for Salad
2 lemon cucumbers
1 large tomato
1 green bell pepper
1 sweet red onion
1 cup Kalamata olives
Directions
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Set aside to allow the flavors to meld. Making this a day before serving the salad makes it even better.
Prepare the salad by cutting the vegetables into big bitesize chunks and placing them in a large mixing bowl. Add the olives and toss the ingredients together. Add the dressing right before serving and toss the salad so all of the ingredients are well coated. Place the Feta cheese in the middle of the salad and pour a little dressing over it. Garnish the salad with additional mint and oregano leaves if desired. When serving the salad, add a chunk of cheese to each serving.
— Niki Davis
