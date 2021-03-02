Recipe | Gullah Style Red Rice with Smoked Sausage

This recipe was adapted from the Charleston Receipts cookbook from the Junior League of Charleston, first published in 1950. Finishing the rice in the oven yields a fluffy consistency and prevents burning. Use an oven-safe pan to go from stove-top to oven. Alternatively, you can transfer the rice to a casserole dish before baking.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Time: About 1 hour

Ingredients

4 strips bacon

12 ounces smoked sausage

1 cup diced onions (about 1 large yellow onion)

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

3 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 cups white rice, uncooked

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Cut the bacon strips into 1-inch pieces and set aside. Cut the smoked sausage into rounds about ½-inch wide and set aside.