Recipe | Gullah Style Red Rice with Smoked Sausage

This recipe was adapted from the Charleston Receipts cookbook from the Junior League of Charleston, first published in 1950. Finishing the rice in the oven yields a fluffy consistency and prevents burning. Use an oven-safe pan to go from stove-top to oven. Alternatively, you can transfer the rice to a casserole dish before baking.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Time: About 1 hour
Ingredients
4 strips bacon
12 ounces smoked sausage
1 cup diced onions (about 1 large yellow onion)
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
3 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 cups white rice, uncooked
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Cut the bacon strips into 1-inch pieces and set aside. Cut the smoked sausage into rounds about ½-inch wide and set aside.
In an oven-safe pan over medium heat, fry the bacon until it renders its fat and is crispy. Remove the bacon to a plate and set aside. Fry the sausage and diced onion in the remaining bacon fat until the sausage begins to render its own fat. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the tomato paste, sugar, salt and pepper. Continue cooking on low while stirring for 2-3 minutes.
Stir in the rice and cook for an additional 5 minutes to allow the rice to toast. Add the bacon back to the rice and spread the rice mixture into an even layer in the pan (or transfer to a casserole). Pour 2 cups of warm water over the rice, cover, and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover the pan, fluff the rice with a fork, and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
— Niki Davis