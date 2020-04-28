Recipe | Hamburger Patties in Horseradish Sour Cream Sauce

Yield: 6 to 8 patties
Time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
½ pound ground pork
1 medium sweet onion, grated
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons dried parsley
¼ cup bread crumbs
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 egg
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 cup beef stock
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon white or rice vinegar
1 cup sour cream
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, gently fold together the beef, pork, onion, garlic, parsley, bread crumbs, salt, pepper, Parmesan, Worcestershire sauce, and the egg. Separate the meat into eight portions and form into round patties.
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat and brown the patties on both sides. Remove the patties from the skillet and set aside. Add the horseradish to the skillet and cook slightly — about one minute. Whisk together the cornstarch and beef stock and pour this into the skillet. Cook, whisking, for about five minutes until it is slightly thickened, then add the vinegar. Remove the skillet from the heat and slowly whisk in the sour cream.
Put the hamburger patties in the sour cream sauce and cook for an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until they are cooked to your preferred doneness. Serve with mashed potatoes or cooked egg noodles.
