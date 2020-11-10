Recipe | Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast

To make the pan gravy, place the roasting pan (without the rack) over medium-high heat on your stove. Add the remaining 1 cup of turkey stock to the pan. Use a wooden spoon to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom of the pan. Whisk together the white wine and cornstarch in a bowl, then slowly whisk the slurry into the stock. Continue whisking until the stock comes to a low boil. Let the stock boil until it thickens. Pour the gravy into a pitcher or gravy boat and serve alongside the turkey breast.