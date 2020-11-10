Recipe | Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast

Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: 2 hours
Ingredients
1 6-8 pound bone-in turkey breast
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried sage
2 cups turkey or chicken stock, divided
½ cup white wine
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Directions
Preheat your oven to 425°F. Combine the butter, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, and sage in a bowl. Rub the butter combination all over the turkey breast skin. Place the turkey breast on a rack breast side up and place the rack in a roasting pan.
Pour 1 cup of the turkey stock in the bottom of the roasting pan; reserve the rest for gravy. This prevents the turkey drippings from burning on the bottom of the pan and will help make pan gravy later.
Roast the turkey breast for 30 minutes or until the skin becomes lightly golden. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and continue roasting for another 1½ hours. The turkey breast is done when the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove the pan from the oven and place the turkey on a carving board. Loosely cover the turkey with foil and let it rest for 20 minutes before carving.
To make the pan gravy, place the roasting pan (without the rack) over medium-high heat on your stove. Add the remaining 1 cup of turkey stock to the pan. Use a wooden spoon to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom of the pan. Whisk together the white wine and cornstarch in a bowl, then slowly whisk the slurry into the stock. Continue whisking until the stock comes to a low boil. Let the stock boil until it thickens. Pour the gravy into a pitcher or gravy boat and serve alongside the turkey breast.
— Niki Davis
