Recipe | Holiday Cutout Cookies

Yield: About 3 dozen 2 ½-inch cookies
Time: About 45 minutes plus 2 hours to chill
Ingredients
⅔ cups butter flavored shortening
¾ cup sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
1 egg
2 cups all purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
Heat your oven to 375°F. Using an electric mixer at medium speed, beat together the shortening, sugar, milk and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Add the egg and continue mixing.
In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients while your mixer is on low speed. Separate the dough in half and form each half into a ball. Wrap each ball in cellophane and refrigerate for at least two hours.
Roll your dough to about ⅛-inch thickness on a floured surface. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out shapes as desired. Place the cookies 1 to 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until set. Remove the cookies immediately to a cooling rack and let cool before icing and decorating as desired.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!