Recipe | Holiday Cutout Cookies

Yield: About 3 dozen 2 ½-inch cookies

Time: About 45 minutes plus 2 hours to chill

Ingredients

⅔ cups butter flavored shortening

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

1 egg

2 cups all purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

Heat your oven to 375°F. Using an electric mixer at medium speed, beat together the shortening, sugar, milk and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl. Add the egg and continue mixing.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients while your mixer is on low speed. Separate the dough in half and form each half into a ball. Wrap each ball in cellophane and refrigerate for at least two hours.