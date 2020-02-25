Recipe | Hungarian goulash

Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons lard or bacon fat
1½ pounds beef stew meat
3 cups chopped onion
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Hungarian paprika
3 cups water
4 cups diced potatoes
Directions
Heat the lard in a dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef stew meat to the pot and brown on all sides. Add the chopped onion and cook until the onions are just becoming translucent, stirring occasionally.
Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the salt and paprika, then add the water. Cover the pot and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until the meat is tender, stirring occasionally.
Add the potatoes and simmer another 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are fork-tender. The starch from the potatoes will help thicken the goulash. The finished goulash should be a dark red color with most of the liquid absorbed. The starch in the potatoes will help thicken the remaining liquid.
Note: Yukon gold or russet potatoes work well and do not need to be peeled. New potatoes have not developed enough starch to properly thicken the goulash.
— Niki Davis