Recipe | Hungarian goulash

Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: 2 hours, 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons lard or bacon fat

1½ pounds beef stew meat

3 cups chopped onion

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Hungarian paprika

3 cups water

4 cups diced potatoes

Directions

Heat the lard in a dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef stew meat to the pot and brown on all sides. Add the chopped onion and cook until the onions are just becoming translucent, stirring occasionally.

Reduce the heat to low. Stir in the salt and paprika, then add the water. Cover the pot and simmer for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until the meat is tender, stirring occasionally.