Recipe | Instant Pot Ham and Beans

This recipe provides all of the traditional flavor without taking time to soak the beans. It also cuts the cooking time down. This recipe can be made in any electric pressure cooker with a sauté function.
Yield: Five 1-cup servings
Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
1 tablespoon bacon fat, lard or canola oil
½ pound cooked ham, diced
1 medium onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound dry Great Northern beans
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
Directions
With the liner pot inserted into your pressure cooker, set it to the sauté function and melt the bacon fat in the pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the ham pieces and cook until the sides begin to brown. Turn the pressure cooker off.
Add the beans, salt and pepper and stir everything together. Cover the beans with 8 cups of water. Lock the lid into place and set the steam release valve to the seal setting. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes, then let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes.