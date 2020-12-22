Recipe | Instant Pot Ham and Beans

This recipe provides all of the traditional flavor without taking time to soak the beans. It also cuts the cooking time down. This recipe can be made in any electric pressure cooker with a sauté function.

Yield: Five 1-cup servings

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon bacon fat, lard or canola oil

½ pound cooked ham, diced

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound dry Great Northern beans

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Directions

With the liner pot inserted into your pressure cooker, set it to the sauté function and melt the bacon fat in the pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the ham pieces and cook until the sides begin to brown. Turn the pressure cooker off.