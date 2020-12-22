 Skip to main content
Recipe | Instant Pot Ham and Beans
This recipe provides all of the traditional flavor without taking time to soak the beans. It also cuts the cooking time down. This recipe can be made in any electric pressure cooker with a sauté function.

Yield: Five 1-cup servings

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon bacon fat, lard or canola oil

½ pound cooked ham, diced

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound dry Great Northern beans

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Directions

With the liner pot inserted into your pressure cooker, set it to the sauté function and melt the bacon fat in the pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook until the onions are translucent. Add the ham pieces and cook until the sides begin to brown. Turn the pressure cooker off.

Add the beans, salt and pepper and stir everything together. Cover the beans with 8 cups of water. Lock the lid into place and set the steam release valve to the seal setting. Cook on high pressure for 30 minutes, then let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes.

Set the valve to release any additional pressure and carefully remove the lid. The beans should be tender and the liquid should be thick nearly gone. The longer you let the beans sit, the thicker the liquid will become. Serve warm with cornbread.

— Niki Davis

