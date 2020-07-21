Recipe | Italian-style Stuffed Pattypan Squash

After the squash cools, scoop out the center to make a cavity for the filling. If the seeds seem too large to eat, remove them.

While the squash cooks and cools, prepare the filling. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage in the olive oil until it is no longer pink. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is soft. Stir in the tomatoes, chopped fresh herbs, wine, salt, and pepper. Then add the squash that was previously removed from the cavity. Simmer this mixture for about 10 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Let the mixture cool then stir in the breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese.