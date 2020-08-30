Recipe | Kartoffelsalat (Potato Salad)

Yield: 8 to 12 servings
Time: About 50 minutes
Ingredients
12 medium potatoes
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 cup diced onion
½ cup cider vinegar
½ cup water
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
¼ cup parsley leaves (optional)
Directions
Place the potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring these to a boil over medium-high heat and let boil for about 20 minutes or until they are done. Drain the potatoes and set them aside to cool. When cooled, peel the potatoes if desired, then slice them into ¼-inch thick slices and place in a large mixing bowl.
Fry the bacon in a skillet until it is crisp then remove to a plate to cool. Saute the onions in the bacon drippings until soft (2 to 3 minutes).
To make the dressing: in a small bowl, combine the cider vinegar, water, and sugar and set aside. Whisk the flour into the onion and bacon dripping then add the vinegar mixture, whisking to combine.
Pour the dressing over the potatoes, add the crisp bacon and parsley then toss to coat the potatoes. Serve warm.
Note: While not necessary, boiling potatoes in their jacket keeps nutrients in and results in better texture when the potato is cooked.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!