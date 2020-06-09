Recipe | Kohlrabi Soup

Ingredients

Directions

Melt the lard in a soup pot over medium heat then add the diced kohlrabi, potatoes, and onion. Cook until the onions just begin to soften. Add the garlic and continue to cook for two minutes while stirring (do not burn the garlic). Stir in the flour and cook for two more minutes. Add the stock, milk, and wine and bring the soup to a low boil. Reduce the heat to low and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes or until the kohlrabi is fork-tender. Add the greens, salt, pepper and nutmeg and stir until everything is well combined. Cook for another 10 minutes to slightly wilt the greens. Store leftover soup in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to five days.