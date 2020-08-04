Recipe | Lemonade for Lucy

Ingredients

Directions

Combine the sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the lemon zest in a saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally. Simmer until the sugar dissolves, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Once cooled, whisk the lemon juice into the mixture, then add to a quart of water and stir to combine. Chill the lemonade before serving. Garnish glasses with fresh mint.