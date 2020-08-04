You have permission to edit this article.
Recipe | Lemonade for Lucy
Recipe | Lemonade for Lucy

Lemon drop cocktail
Getty Images

Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: 15 minutes plus time to chill

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 quart plus 1 cup water

Zest from two lemons

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 6 lemons)

Directions

Combine the sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the lemon zest in a saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally. Simmer until the sugar dissolves, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Once cooled, whisk the lemon juice into the mixture, then add to a quart of water and stir to combine. Chill the lemonade before serving. Garnish glasses with fresh mint.

— Niki Davis

