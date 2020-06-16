Recipe | Lemony Turnip and Apple Salad

Ingredients

Directions

To make the dressing, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, juice and zest of the lemon, ginger, salt and pepper. Add the turnips, apple, carrots and leaf lettuce to the dressing. Toss everything so it is well-coated and let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes before serving. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.