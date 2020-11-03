Recipe | Mamie’s Million Dollar Fudge

Below is the original recipe as printed in the Dec. 25, 1955 Southern Illinoisan, and many other newspapers. This recipe was written for home cooks who already knew basic rules of fudge-making. The yield from this recipe is about 5 pounds of fudge.
4 1/2 cups of sugar
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 tall can evaporated milk
Boil six minutes
Put in large bowl
12 ounces semisweet chocolate (chocolate bits)
3 to 4 squares unsweetened chocolate
1 pint marshmallow cream
2 cups nutmeats
Pour boiling syrup over ingredients in bowl; beat until chocolate is all melted and pour into pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting. Store in tin box.
