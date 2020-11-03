 Skip to main content
Recipe | Mamie’s Million Dollar Fudge
Recipe | Mamie's Million Dollar Fudge

Fudge
Getty Images

Below is the original recipe as printed in the Dec. 25, 1955 Southern Illinoisan, and many other newspapers. This recipe was written for home cooks who already knew basic rules of fudge-making. The yield from this recipe is about 5 pounds of fudge.

4 1/2 cups of sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 tall can evaporated milk

Boil six minutes

Put in large bowl

12 ounces semisweet chocolate (chocolate bits)

3 to 4 squares unsweetened chocolate

1 pint marshmallow cream

2 cups nutmeats

Pour boiling syrup over ingredients in bowl; beat until chocolate is all melted and pour into pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting. Store in tin box.

