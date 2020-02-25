Recipe | Midwestern goulash

Ingredients

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a dutch oven over medium heat until cooked through. Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic, and salt and continue cooking until the onions are tender. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the paprika. Stir in the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the macaroni and stir until well combined. Simmer for another 5 minutes to warm the macaroni.