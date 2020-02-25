Recipe | Midwestern goulash
Recipe | Midwestern goulash

Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

¾ pound ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon paprika

1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1½ cups cooked macaroni noodles

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a dutch oven over medium heat until cooked through. Add the onions, bell pepper, garlic, and salt and continue cooking until the onions are tender. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the paprika. Stir in the diced tomatoes and tomato sauce and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the macaroni and stir until well combined. Simmer for another 5 minutes to warm the macaroni.

— Niki Davis

