Recipe | Mild Chili
This is mild, kid-friendly chili. If your kiddo loves more spice, add a few hot peppers and use hot chili beans.

Yield: 5-6 quarts

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 green peppers, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 packets (1.25 ounces) chili seasoning

2 cans (28 ounces) chili beans

2 cans (15 ounces) diced tomatoes

1 can (20 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (4 ounces) green chiles

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Break the beef up into small pieces as it is cooking. Once the beef begins to lose its pink color, stir in the onions, green peppers and garlic. Continue to cook until the vegetables are tender, then add the packets of chili seasoning and stir until everything is well-coated. Stir in the chili beans with their juice, tomatoes with their juice, tomato juice, and green chilies. Cover the pot and simmer for about 30 to 45 minutes so the chili becomes thick.

— Niki Davis

