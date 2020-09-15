 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Mini Meatless Taco Bites
0 comments

Recipe | Mini Meatless Taco Bites

  • Updated
  • 0
Taco Cups
Niki Davis, For The Southern

Yield: 24 pieces

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup diced green pepper

1 jalapeño, diced

1 cup corn

1 cup black beans

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

12 6-inch flour tortillas

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream, salsa or cilantro for serving

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat and sauté the onion and peppers until they are soft. Stir in the corn, black beans, lime juice, salt and spices and cook until the vegetables are warmed through.

Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, cut smaller sections out of each corn tortilla. Place each smaller tortilla section into a mini-muffin pan prepared with baking spray. Place a scoop (about 1 tablespoon) of the corn and bean mixture into each cup and top with cheese. Bake for 10 minutes. Top with sour cream, salsa or cilantro to serve.

Note: Any size flour tortilla will work. The larger the tortilla, the fewer you will need. Keep scraps for a single-serve taco casserole later.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News